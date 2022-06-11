Cosmetics company Revlon set to file for bankruptcy amid heavy debt load: Report

Talks around the potential filing aren’t final and could change, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private negotiations. /Representative image |

Cosmetics giant Revlon Inc. is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as soon as next week as it battles supply chain problems and a heavy debt load, according to people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg report said.

Talks around the potential filing aren’t final and could change, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private negotiations. A representative for Revlon declined to comment.

Distressed debt news provider Reorg first reported on the potential bankruptcy. Revlon’s shares plunged 53 percent, the biggest one-day drop on record, on Friday to close at $2.05.

New York-based Revlon, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes, struggled amid competition from Estee Lauder Cos. and a host of smaller companies using social media to lure customers. Sales had been declining years before the pandemic, which also hit the company hard, Bloomberg report added.