Corrit Electric to launch first indigenous fat tire electric bike, The Hover Scooter

Corrit Electric, the electric mobility brand, will launch their first-ever electric bike, The Hoover Scooter, at the end of October 2021.

The bike will launch in Delhi followed by other cities like Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune in the first phase.

The brand is currently taking pre-bookings for the bike at INR 1100and will start the deliveries by November 25, 2021.

The bike is specifically designed for teenagers in the age group of 12 to 18 years, and for tourists at places like Goa, Jaipur, etc. The two-seater bike, with load carrying capacity of 250 KG, dual disc e-brake, has tubeless tyres and dual shock absorbers for a smooth and safe ride. Owing to the restricted speed limit, the riders would not need a driver’s license for driving the bike, it said in a press release.

Mayur Misra, Co-Founder, Corrit Electric said, “With the launch of Hover, our first electric bike, we aim at providing sustainable, environment friendly and convenient commuting options for teenagers. My team and I observed a huge gap in India’s vast automobile sector and observed that there was a scarcity of personal vehicle options for teenagers, hence, the idea of introducing Hover incepted. We are the only brand in the country at the moment who is introducing an electric scooter specifically for the school going kids between the age groups of 12-17 years. Our goal is to make commute for teenagers convenient, smoother and hassle – free,” he said.

The Hover Scooter will be launched in different colors like Red, Yellow, Blue, Pink, Purple, Black and can even be customized as per the customer’s request.

Corrit Electric will provide payment options like purchasing with upfront payments or buy using a loan. One can also take the bike on lease for as long as they want to. The Hover Scooter also comes with a buy–back option at an assured value after three years.

Corrit Electric will host an experiential during the launch of Hover in Delhi where they also have their R&D Center and their first factory.The first phase of the launch will see physical sales in selected cities although online sales can be availed across India. In the second phase, the brand plans to expand to other Metro cities in the beginning of next year.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 02:57 PM IST