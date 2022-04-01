Corporate credit profile posts strongest performance in FY22: Ind-Ra

The corporate credit profile has posted its strongest performance in FY22, surprisingly, a year immediately after the unprecedented COVID-19 induced crisis.

India Ratings and Research’s (Ind-Ra) corporate downgrade-to-upgrade (D-U) ratio is at a decadal low of 0.3 (FY21: 1.4). This marks a reversal of the past three years’ trend, where downgrades exceeded upgrades.

During the year, Ind-Ra upgraded the ratings of 276 issuers, representing 23 percent of the rated portfolio. Ratings downgrades were significantly lower, seen in only 86 issuers.

Arvind Rao, Director Ind-Ra says “For manufacturing and service corporates, rating upgrades were dominated by unprecedented deleveraging, strong revenue growth and margin expansion. These corporates were able to capture the spurt in both domestic and export demand and consolidate their market share. Corporates prudently strengthened their balance sheets by utilising the resultant strong cash flows to reduce debt levels. To provide a perspective on the extent of improvement, for the upgraded corporates, Ind-Ra expects median revenues to grow by 54 percent in FY22 over FY19 , margin to expand by 250bp and median net leverage to sharply reduce to 1.7x from 2.5x. These corporates had exhibited a resilient performance in FY21, with most of the entities having maintained their credit profile or were upgraded. That is to say, the upgrades are not reversal of rating actions from the prior year. Only 3 percent of the issuers saw reversal of their FY21 downgrades due to strong operational performance, underpinning Ind-Ra’s robust Recovery Framework put up in April 2020, to assess ratings amid uncertainties.”

The downgrades and defaults were largely contained, due to the strong economic recovery and regulatory assistance in the form of liquidity support and one-time debt restructuring. This is reflected from the robust pick-up in FY22 GDP, which is expected to be at 8.8 percent, albeit from a lower base. Supportive monetary & fiscal measures such as the Reserve Bank of India’s Resolution Framework 2.0 and Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which has been extended till March 2023, have also provided much required liquidity to the vulnerable sectors.

Suparna Banerji, Associate Director Ind-Ra says “Positive rating actions was seen across almost all sectors in FY22, indicating a broader economic recovery. This is in contrast to FY21 where upgrades were limited to few sectors. A high number of upgrades were seen in sectors such as chemicals due to the push for import substitution and increasing export opportunities (China+1 strategy). Pharmaceuticals benefitted from continued growth momentum, a strong performance in the India business and cost optimisation. The metals & mining sector was supported by strong realisations and a robust demand from end-user sectors.” (For comparison of the FY22 performance, FY19 is used, as performance in FY20 and FY21 was impacted by the pandemic.)

Rating downgrades were far lower in FY22 than last year. Of these issuers, more than half of them were already on a negative directional indicator. Liquidity pressure was the single-largest driver of downgrades in FY22. Stretched working capital cycle led to deterioration in net cash conversion cycle, resulting in higher debt levels.

A few sectors, which wereseverely affected by the pandemic, continued to falter. Sectors such as hospitality, continued to be impacted by COVID19 linked operational restrictions. Capital goods saw the highest number of downgrades, constrained by working capital challenges and reduced spending.

“Divergence in recovery has emerged with mid-sized corporates (less than Rs 5 billion) revival lagging their large peers. Large corporates are seen to be putting up a steady performance.” says Rajan Chavan, Senior Analyst Ind-Ra. “This was evident from the D-U ratio for mid-sized corporates being above 3x compared to large corporates. One of the casualties from the slower pace of recovery is reduced capex spends, as mid-sized corporates try to conserve their balance sheet. Large corporates in the meantime are continuing with their capex plans, supported by their stronger balance sheets.”

Rating of Financial Institutions were largely stable in FY22, supported by sound capitalisation, sufficient liquidity and comfortable provisioning. Ind-Ra expects the banking sector credit to grow at 10 percent yoy for FY23, supported by a pick-up in the economic activity, higher government spending on infrastructure, private capex and a revival in retail demand. IndRa expects gross NPA to remain largely, although some stress will continue in MSME and retail segments with a large restructured and ECLGS pool.

Amid fresh capital raising and improving profitability, banks are expected to maintain healthy capitalisation. Financial institutions are now better placed to meet requirements of corporate India over the medium term. Separately, Structured Finance transactions did not witness much rating actions in FY22, aided by improving marketsentiments, which has led to collection efficiencies rising to pre-COVID levels.

Having said that, as the risks linked to the pandemic seem to be ebbing, geo-political risks amid the Russia-Ukraine war could dampen the pace of recovery. The immediate impact is being felt through higher commodity prices, particularly from run-away energy prices, resultant higher inflation, a widening current account deficit and a depreciating rupee.

IndRa’s initial assessment indicates that the impact would be largely restricted to mid-sized entities and those at the lower end of the credit spectrum as an increase in the commodity prices could weaken their debt servicing ability.

Another emerging monitorable is the resurgence of COVID cases in China impacting the global supply chains. Hardening interest rates and unwinding of various pandemic-related funding measures could create liquidity challenges, especially for the mid-corporates. Also, a likely slowdown in export demand and headwinds on account of increasing household leverage and declining incomes will impact consumption.

Ind-Ra expects the pace of rating upgrades to moderate in FY23. Corporate India could see a contraction in margins. As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lingers on, Ind-Ra has revised its FY23 GDP growth forecast downward to 7.0 percent-7.2 percent from 7.6 percent. However, with corporate India now better placed to ride through, what appears to be a challenging year ahead, Ind-Ra carries a stable outlook on all the sectors.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:23 AM IST