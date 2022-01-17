Corporate climate action growing, but more needed to meet net-zero: WEF

Climate action is growing across public and private sectors, but more needs to be done to meet the net-zero challenge, according to the World Economic Forum report.

WEF said that 92 countries representing 78 per cent of global emissions have made net-zero commitments at a national level, as against similar pledges till 2019.

The report found half of job seekers are prioritizing sustainability; green alternatives to traditional products are rapidly gaining momentum.

In the past year, corporate action has accelerated, but more needs to be done as only 20 per cent companies both disclose their full value chain emissions, WEF said.

The study found that climate leaders can attract and retain better talent, realize higher growth, save costs, avoid regulatory risk, access cheaper capital.

