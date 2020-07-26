Corporate Affairs Ministry amends Accounting Standards amid pandemic - Here's what's new

Against this backdrop, the ministry has amended the rules whereby entities would get relief from lease modification accounting due to COVID-19 related rent concessions. The amendments can be followed by lessees for annual reporting periods beginning on or after April 1, 2020.

Leading consultancy EY India's Partner and National Leader (Financial Accounting Advisory Services) Sandip Khetan said the amendment was keenly awaited by Indian companies who were gearing up for their quarterly results.

"Lease modification requires re-computation of lease liability using discount rate on the date of modification. This would have posed significant challenge to company whose volume of leases are very high.

"The amendment to Ind-AS 116 will provide significant relief to such lessees for accounting for rent concessions from lessors specifically arising from the COVID-19 pandemic," he noted.