Coronavirus update: Impact on Chinese economy temporary, not systemic

Nur-Sultan: The COVID-19 would not have a long-term and systemic impact on the Chinese economy, "given the size of the Chinese economy and effective measures to control the outbreak," Gulnar Shaimergenova, director of the China Studies Center in Kazakhstan has said.

"China has quickly mobilised nationwide resources to bring the epidemic under control. Kazakhstan speaks highly of measures taken by the Chinese government to control the epidemic, hoping that China would develop a vaccine as soon as possible," Shaimergenova told Xinhua recently.

China's ongoing war against COVID-19 also reflects the knowledge and expertise the country has accumulated from previous experience with such epidemics as H1N1 influenza, bird flu and SARS, she noted.

Describing the COVID-19 outbreak as a test of China's economic resilience, she said that "China is soon going to pass the exam while gaining experience in dealing with emergent public health issues."

Although the epidemic might have a short-time impact on Kazakhstan-China trade and investment cooperation, "when the epidemic comes to an end, business contacts and cooperation between the two neighbours will quickly bounce to the previous level," she said.