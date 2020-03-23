Coronavirus Update: Has your broadband speed increased or decreased? Here's all you need to know

Fixed broadband download speed in India increased very slightly between the weeks of March 2 and March 9, while mobile download speed remained flat, it has been revealed.

The study has been shared by Ookla, the company behind Speedtest. The company recently released updates with India data to its ongoing article tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the performance and quality of global mobile and fixed broadband internet networks.

When comparing other Asian countries, Ookla found that the internet speeds on both mobile and fixed networks in China took a dive during the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. According to the February Speedtest Global Index, China’s mean mobile download speeds declined from 68.3 Mbps in January to 57.26 Mbps in February. The overall rank of China has also dropped 5 places for mobile, from 6th to 11th worldwide between January and February.

Ookla is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the performance of internet networks across globe and adding regular updates here

As of February, the Speedtest Global Index ranks India 128th worldwide for mobile broadband performance, unchanged from January’s ranking, and 69th for fixed broadband speeds globally. India witnessed a slight dip of 1.75 Mbps and a drop by 3 places in mean fixed broadband download speeds, while mean mobile download speeds remained flat.

The February Speedtest Global Index ranks Singapore first in fixed broadband speeds with a mean download speed of 203.68 Mbps and South Korea first in mobile speeds with a mean download speed of 93.84 Mbps. As China dropped from the top 10 countries for mobile performance with download speeds of 57.26 Mbps, other countries within the top 10 increased in rank and Saudi Arabia made the list in 10th place.