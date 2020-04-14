Coronavirus Outbreak: Google Pay launches 'Nearby Spot' to help users find local stores selling essentials items

The company has launched the COVID-19 Spot on Google Pay that aggregates all pertinent information on the topic, sourced directly from the Health Ministry.

This Spot also helps users donate to PM-CARES Fund or to NGOs such as SEEDS, Give India, United Way and Charities Aid Foundation that are working towards procurement of protective equipment for medical workers and relief for lockdown-impacted daily wagers.

"Donations to PM-CARES on Google Pay have thus far collected over Rs 105 crore and continue to grow," it noted.

Launched last year, the Spot platform allows a business to create a listing for the Google Pay app which, in turn, offers a customisable branded experience for that business.

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted businesses and lives across the world. To contain the spread of the infection, the Indian government had announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown on March 24.

The death toll in India due to the pandemic rose to 308 on Monday after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases climbed to 9,152, according to the Union Health Ministry.