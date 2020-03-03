Coronavirus outbreak: Emirates staff can go on leaves due to lower demand for travel

The world’s biggest airline by international traffic Emirates Group is now encouraging staff to take leave as the coronavirus outbreak slows demand for travel, according to Bloomberg reports.

“We’ve seen a measurable slow-down in business across our brands, and a need for flexibility in the way we work,” according to an internal email witnessed by Bloomberg and confirmed by the Dubai-based airline. It has asked employees to consider taking paid or unpaid leave, according to the email.

The airline has halted most flights to China and suspended operations to Iran, the epicenters of the coronavirus. It stopped flying tourists from more than 20 countries to Saudi Arabia, the carrier’s biggest market in the Middle East.