Coronavirus outbreak: Adidas sales collapse 85% in Greater China

German sportswear maker Adidas said Wednesday store closures in China had brought plummeting sales since the beginning of the novel coronavirus outbreak in late January.

"Our business activity in Greater China has been around 85% below the prior year level since Chinese New Year on January 25," Bavarian company said.

Adidas said it faced "a significant number of store closures" on its roster of 500 owned stores and 11,500 franchises in China, while many fewer people are shopping at those which remain open.