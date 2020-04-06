Coronavirus lockdown: Use the downtime to rewind, think and discover yourself

Discover the Real You

We are together experiencing something new That is teaching us lessons which we never knew Each day I am learning how to smile amidst this turmoil which is stretching us miles It has taught me more the value of relationships & time which I had never before valued so much but whined I was never so patient and clam before But this challenge has made me understand my core I think I am becoming a better person each day.

As I am discovering myself along the way and I wonder why I did not do this years ago But am happy that these tough times have signalled me to go beyond what I thought I could really do And giving me the confidence that make me a human so true.

The last few days have been quite a new learning experience for me, and I think it would have been the same for everyone who reads this short writeup of mine. In my career I have been a sales person all along – always traveling to meet my customers and to keep my team engaged. There have been many days when I have left home very early and come back quite late.

There have been days when I have been out of my house or town for many days. I have been so engrossed in my work that I barely had time to think of who I am and what more I can do. I failed to recognise the importance of time and that once I lose it, I can never rewind.

I never found the time to connect with people who I grew up with, with whom I have had fun and emotional moments. I never had time to appreciate the beauty of sunset and sunrise. I never knew I could write a story. I never knew I could go back to the person I was when I was a child. Now I realise how much I have missed in life.

Today with this lockdown, staying at home I realise that I have missed and lost out so much in life. I was always chasing time when in reality time was constantly behind me. I have learnt and understood that I should rediscover myself always to find the true me. And yes, today when I sit at home, unable to go out anywhere and do things that I would otherwise do, I realise that I could have done so much more to better myself as a person.

Now I know that I don’t need to chase time but use the existing time in a better way. I am a person with a positive attitude but this lockdown has made reposition my outlook. I am quite motivated to get into the new routine when I come out of this crisis period.

In my innings post coronavirus, I will be a changed person only because I’m making an attempt to learn some invaluable lessons which this situation has taught me. I am sure if you also reflect on the invaluable gifts which you might have forgotten the way I did, you will also become a better person.

The writer is Mr. Govardhan Podugu currently working with Schindler India as Deputy General Manager. Prior to joining Schindler Mr Podugu has worked with some of the leading companies of India like the Godrej Group and the Murugappa Group to name a few. Mr. Podugu is an alumnus of SRM School of Management.