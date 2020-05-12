Coronavirus Lockdown: StoreSe.in begins online grocery services in Delhi-NCR

StoreSe.in, a grocery delivery platform, on Tuesday said it has launched its services in Delhi-NCR and is looking at venturing into other cities like Mumbai and Jaipur in the coming weeks.

Consumers across the region can now order essentials and groceries from trusted brands through StoreSe and get it delivered to their houses, a statement said.

The company has partnered with offline retail brands such as Vishal MegaMart, Modern Bazaar, Metro Cash and Carry, MORE and others and promises delivery within 24 hours, it added.

StoreSe, which started its business in Bengaluru, has seen a 15 per cent week-on-week growth in the first month of operations. It sees a huge demand potential in other major cities, and is expanding its operations starting with Delhi-NCR.

The company plans to expand into other cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai and a few tier-II cities in the next few weeks.

The StoreSe platform has been built by retail tech startup, Perpule. Founded in October 2016 by Abhinav Pathak, Saketh BSV and Yogesh Ghaturle, the company is focussing on launching products which will enable retailers to provide seamless customer experience, both online and offline.

StoreSe said while lockdown restrictions have been eased, visiting stores and public markets may still be difficult for many consumers. Also, ordering groceries and essentials online not only prevents crowding, but also helps vulnerable sections such as the elderly.