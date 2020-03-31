Coronavirus in India: Petronet LNG Limited donates Rs 100 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Petronet LNG Limited, one of the fastest growing world-class Public Limited Company in the Indian energy sector has donated Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

"Augmenting efforts of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi ji in the fight against COVID-19 and providing safe and hunger free India , Petronet LNG Limited(PLL), under the able guidance of Hon’ble Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan contributed Rs 100 crore to the PM CARE Fund," a company spokesperson said.

Mr. Prabhat Singh, the company's MD and CEO, informed that, while ensuring seamless supply of LNG to India, Petronet stands with the nation and has also contributed Rs.1.53 crore to various health Institutions for procuring Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare workers at Bharuch (Gujarat), Kochi (Kerala) and New Delhi.

PLL through its Petronet LNG Foundation (PLF) is also working to fortify the efforts of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, GOI towards making “Swasthya Bharat, Sudhridh Bharat" and had earlier contributed Rs. 10 crore to the health sector to support construction of AIIMS Trauma Center, Bhubaneshwar, Orissa.

In the past, Petronet had set up the country's first LNG receiving and regasification terminal at Dahej, Gujarat with present nominal capacity of 17.5 MMTPA and another terminal at Kochi, Kerala having a nominal capacity of 5 MMTPA. The company is also exploring suitable opportunities within and outside India to expand its business presence.

PLL formed as an independent Board managed Joint Venture Company (JVC) to import LNG and set up R-LNG terminals in India has strong lineage of Maharatna promoters viz Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and GAIL (India) Limited each having an equity of 12.5%, totalling to 50% PSU’s shareholding.