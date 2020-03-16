Coronavirus in India: Investing in times of uncertainty

Are things really that bad? How does one invest in times of such uncertainty?

Effect of coronavirus on the global economy:

The virus has indeed brought China’s economy to a grinding halt from January to March. China is the world’s leading manufacturer of products ranging from furniture to electronics, and such a major disruption will inevitably disturb the flow of business and manufacturing across the world. At a GDP of $14 trillion, China’s contribution to global growth cannot be understated.

However, now with new cases significantly lower, China is slowly returning to normalcy. The problem now lies outside of China in countries like Italy and Germany that are reeling under the pressure of increasing coronavirus cases. The bigger problem though is in the United States that is suffering from the fear of the catastrophic effects that the virus can have on its economy.