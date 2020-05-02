Coronavirus in India: Indian CEOs and chiefs who opted for pay cuts

Ronojoy Dutta: The airline industry is one among the many industries in the tourism business that has been the worst hit during this pandemic. Looking at this situation, IndiGo’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta voluntarily took a pay cut of 25 per cent from April 1. While cabin crew and others would take a 5-10 per cent reduction in their salary, pilots are expected to take a pay cut of 15 per cent. Meanwhile, senior vice presidents and vice presidents will receive 20 and 15 per cent less pay respectively.

Onkar Kanwar: Apollo Tyres, CMD, Onkar Kanwar along with vice-chairman Neeraj Kanwar have taken about 25 per cent cut in this financial year. Other senior executives in his company have also taken a cut of 15 per cent. The decision to permit the deduction in salary was voluntary, the company has stated.

Vijay Shekar: After watching a moving video of Marriot CEO Arne Sorenson, Paytm founder decided to forgo his pay for two months. The amount raised by this will be used to support Paytm's office-help staff. Like other companies, his company has been actively involved in various social activities at the time of Coronavirus.

Rohit Kapoor: In the hospitality sector, Oyo CEO Rohit Kapoor has decided not to draw any salary for the whole year. While some of his employees are on leave with limited benefits, there are others who will draw compensation which is less than 25 per cent of their fixed pay.