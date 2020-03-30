Coronavirus in India: ICICI Lombard and BharatPe partner to provide insurance cover to patients who test positive

The benefit of the COVID-19 Insurance Protection Cover is the coverage across the age group of 18-65 years. On the introduction of the new COVID-19 insurance, Ashneer Grover, CEO & Co-Founder, BharatPe said, "Merchants’ well-being is our immediate focus, and as coronavirus turns into a pandemic, we have designed a unique insurance cover with ICICI Lombard to provide financial support to merchants. Shopkeepers will get 100% of the opted Sum Insured as a lump sum in the event of the first diagnosis itself. The small businesses are the most affected financially and shopkeepers are at the most risk from risk of infection. The insurance is available on the BharatPe app and we hope to cover lakhs of our merchants digitally over the next few days."

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, “At ICICI Lombard, we are committed to go the extra mile and introduce relevant and timely solutions for customers. With the current threat on account of coronavirus pandemic, we have introduced a dedicated policy – Covid-19 Protection Insurance Cover. Further, our association with Bharat Pe enables us to reach out to their merchant base which could be vulnerable to the virus given their business activity. This tie-up is aligned with our brand ethos of ‘Nibhaaye Vaade’ (Keeping Promises) and our commitment to meet the insurance related needs of consumers and businesses.”