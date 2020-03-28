Coronavirus in India: Banks urge customers to go digital; avoid physical visits to bank

Representative body of banking management, Indian Banks' Association (IBA), urged bank customers to stay home, especially senior citizens and kids, and opt for online transactions. The body assured “uninterrupted banking services” to the customers. It stated that all essential services have been undertaken by the banks from March 27.

It claimed that all banks will accept cash deposits and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and government transactions, in their branches. But at the same time, for non-essential services, bank representatives urged customers to opt for mobile and online banking channels.

In a statement, IBA said, “We will continue providing the banking services to our valued customers, however, we appeal to everyone, to visit the branch premises only in case of absolute necessity. Our employees are also facing the same challenges that you all are and so, we are asking for your help too.”

Most of the banks are operating with limited staff to keep the staff safe and offer uninterrupted services to customers. Yet another challenge for the staffers is the lockdown which restricts their movement.

The body also added that about 1, 05,988 branches of various banks are operational across the country.

IBA has requested customers visiting the bank to observe following measures:

- Avoid touching counters, common places by maintaining proper distance from staffs before and after physical transactions

- Use gloves/ sanitisers / mask while entering the branches

- Avoid crowding and maintain 1 to 1.5 meter distance between each other in the queue

- Only five-six customers to enter the branch at a time

- Carrying all documents required for transaction