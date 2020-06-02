Coronavirus Impact: Moody's downgrades India's ratings to Baa3, maintains negative outlook

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded India's foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings to Baa3 from Baa2 and local-currency senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Baa2.

It also downgraded the country's short-term local currency rating to P-3 from P-2. The outlook remains negative.

The decision to downgrade India's ratings reflects Moody's view that the country's policymaking institutions will be challenged in enacting and implementing policies which effectively mitigate the risks of a sustained period of relatively low growth, significant further deterioration in the general government fiscal position and stress in the financial sector.

"The negative outlook reflects dominant, mutually-reinforcing, downside risks from deeper stresses in the economy and financial system that could lead to a more severe and prolonged erosion in fiscal strength than Moody's currently projects." Moody's also lowered India's long-term foreign-currency bond and bank deposit ceilings to Baa2 and Baa3 from Baa1 and Baa2 respectively. The short-term foreign-currency bond ceiling remains unchanged at Prime2, and the short-term foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling was lowered to Prime-3 from Prime-2.

The long-term local currency bond and bank deposit ceilings were lowered to A2 from A1.

"India faces a prolonged period of slower growth relative to the country's potential, rising debt, further weakening of debt affordability and persistent stress in parts of the financial system, all of which the country's policymaking institutions will be challenged to mitigate and contain," said Moody's.