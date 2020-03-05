Coronavirus hits us: CEO, MakeMyTrip

New Delhi: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip said it is witnessing slowdown in outbound travel bookings and there has been a spike in number of cancellations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which generates 20% of its business from outbound travel, has taken a hit in bookings for the Southeast Asian countries.

A MakeMyTrip spokesperson said there has been a slowdown in outbound travel bookings since the outbreak of coronavirus. "Travellers are being cautious in making their (outbound) travel plans." The contributions from the Southeast Asian countries have got impacted, the spokesperson added. "We do expect a potential impact on the overall business if the outbreak spreads westwards," he said.