Corona Medicine Update: Glenmark’s Favipiravir is different from Livealth Bio Pharma’s Livfavir

There has been fake news that has been circulated around ‘Favipiravir’ (called Fabiflu in India) which is marketed in India by Glenmark and ‘Livfavir’ by Livealth Biopharma Private. While the former is used to treat COVID-19 patients, the latter is a drug that is withdrawn from the market.

The false news says, “Fabiflu 200 mg has been priced at Rs 103 per tablet by Glenmark. After an inquest, it was found that there exists a brand of Favipiravir in the Indian market with the brand name ‘Livfavir’ marketed by a Mumbai-based company Livealth Biopharma Private Limited.”

The false news claimed that a ten tablets strip of Livfavir 200mg costs Rs 200 means Rs 20 per tablet (less than 1/5 of Glenmark brand).

Countering the claim, Mumbai-based Livealth Biopharma sprung into action. The company stated that there is a rumor circulated on Whatsapp linking Livealth Biopharma’s marketed product is similar to Favipiravir of Glenmark. “We are not marketing any such product and have already withdrawn our product Livfavir which created this misunderstanding.”

The company stated it took a few hours to delete all online marketing of Livfavir.

Yet another incorrect news about the company was that it is a Rs 120 crore company, however, the company stated that it is a small company with a turnover of Rs 10 crore. The company has stated that it will take appropriate action against the one who generated this message.

Glenmark has received the manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to sell ‘Favipiravir’ in India.