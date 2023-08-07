Coromandel International Arm Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Bags ₹165 Cr Order For Defence And Agri Drones

Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Bags ₹165 Cr Order For Defence And Agri Drones | Coromandel International

Coromandel International’s subsidiary, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, a leading Indian drone manufacturer, has bagged an order to supply 200 medium altitude logistics drones and accessories to the Indian Army, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

Recently, Dhaksha has also bagged a 400-drone contract from agri inputs cooperative IFFCO for supply of agri-spraying drones. These are planned to be delivered over the course of next 12 months. Dhaksha’s orders for the current year have exceeded Rs 165 crores including the order from Defence and IFFCO.

"The defence contract validates Dhaksha’s technology capability and its potential to capture opportunities in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) space. This enables entry of Coromandel and Murugappa Group into Indian Defence sector supplies. We are excited to partner and support Dhaksha and drive the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision in Drones manufacturing,” said Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice Chairman of Coromandel International.

The company has a technology collaboration with Anna University and is the only player in the country to receive type certificates from DGCA for three drone models in medium & small categories for agriculture and surveillance applications.

"This is a major milestone and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to build latest technologies for drone manufacturing and cater to requirements of defence sector as well as the farming community of the country," said Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO of Dhaksha Unmanned Systems.

Coromandel International Ltd shares

The shares of Coromandel International Ltd on Monday at 12:48 pm IST were at Rs 1,044.85, up by 0.21 percent.