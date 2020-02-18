Cooking gas prices to be revised monthly?

Consumers of subsidised cooking gas may have to pay more for buying domestic LPG cylinders as the government is exploring the option to allow state-run oil companies to raise its price every month to reduce the oil subsidy burden that has almost doubled this month.

Sources said that though quantum of increase in price of subsidised cooking gas has not been worked out, it could be in the range of Rs 4-5 per cylinder per month. This is similar to the practice adopted by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) in 2016-2017 of regularly increasing the price of a LPG cylinder by Rs 2 initially and Rs 4 later.