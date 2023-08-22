Continental Coffee Appoints Sudhakar Ambati As Independent Director Of The Company | Image: CCL (Representative)

Continental Coffee Limited (CCL) on Monday announced that it has has appointed Sudhakar Ambati as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders by passing special resolution, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Sudhakar Ambati

Sudhakar Ambati is a seasoned professional with a diverse background and extensive expertise in various domains. He holds a Master’s Degree in M.Sc.and M.A. (Social Work) from Delhi University, along with an LL.B. He also possesses a Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations and is a certified International Coach.

He has served as the Head of Human Resources at Dabur India Limited, where he rose to the position of Senior Executive Director during his thirteen-year tenure.

His expertise lies in strategic Change Management, Compensation and Benefits, HR Due Diligence for M&A.

Continental Coffee Limited shares

The shares of Continental Coffee Limited on Tuesday at 12:46 pm IST were at Rs 611.50, up by 0.50 percent.

