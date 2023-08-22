 Continental Coffee Appoints Sudhakar Ambati As Independent Director Of The Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessContinental Coffee Appoints Sudhakar Ambati As Independent Director Of The Company

Continental Coffee Appoints Sudhakar Ambati As Independent Director Of The Company

His expertise lies in strategic Change Management, Compensation and Benefits, HR Due Diligence for M&A.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Continental Coffee Appoints Sudhakar Ambati As Independent Director Of The Company | Image: CCL (Representative)

Continental Coffee Limited (CCL) on Monday announced that it has has appointed Sudhakar Ambati as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders by passing special resolution, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Sudhakar Ambati

Sudhakar Ambati is a seasoned professional with a diverse background and extensive expertise in various domains. He holds a Master’s Degree in M.Sc.and M.A. (Social Work) from Delhi University, along with an LL.B. He also possesses a Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations and is a certified International Coach.

He has served as the Head of Human Resources at Dabur India Limited, where he rose to the position of Senior Executive Director during his thirteen-year tenure.

His expertise lies in strategic Change Management, Compensation and Benefits, HR Due Diligence for M&A.

Read Also
Continental launches Technical Centre campus at cost of Rs 1000 cr in Bengaluru
article-image

Continental Coffee Limited shares

The shares of Continental Coffee Limited on Tuesday at 12:46 pm IST were at Rs 611.50, up by 0.50 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UTC AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

UTC AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Adani Enterprises Shares Surge Over 3% as Promoter Group Increase Stake In The Flagship Firm

Adani Enterprises Shares Surge Over 3% as Promoter Group Increase Stake In The Flagship Firm

Continental Coffee Appoints Sudhakar Ambati As Independent Director Of The Company

Continental Coffee Appoints Sudhakar Ambati As Independent Director Of The Company

LIC Acquires 6.660% Shares In Jio Financial Services Through Reliance Industries Demerger

LIC Acquires 6.660% Shares In Jio Financial Services Through Reliance Industries Demerger

Elon Musk Invites Journalists to Publish Directly on X; Kills Headlines From Article Links

Elon Musk Invites Journalists to Publish Directly on X; Kills Headlines From Article Links