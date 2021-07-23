Consumers likely to raise discretionary spend ahead of festive season: Report

Indian consumers have shown an intent to increase discretionary spends in anticipation of the upcoming festive season but a majority of them are still concerned about their physical wellbeing and health of their family members, according to a report by Deloitte.

In its latest 30-day analysis of 'Global State of the Consumer Tracker' conducted in June, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) said there was a decline in the overall anxiety levels to 39 per cent from 45 per cent in the previous study done in May, as the number of new COVID-19 cases across the country continues to decrease.

"Indian consumers have shown an intent to increase discretionary spends in anticipation of the upcoming festivities like Eid, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi. Across age groups, there continues to be a preference to spend more on convenience," the company said.

The signs of reduced anxiety are also linked to the increase in the nationwide vaccination coverage.