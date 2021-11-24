Consumer tech brand Dizo garners Rs 100 cr revenue within five months of launch in India

Consumer tech brand Dizo on Wednesday said it has garnered more than one million customers and clocked revenue of over Rs 100 crore within five months of launch in the country. Dizo - a brand under Realme's open partner 'TechLife' ecosystem - was launched in May this year.

Its product portfolio includes wireless neckband earphones, TWS earbuds, smart watches and feature phones. “Dizo is a global technology brand and the first brand under realme TechLife ecosystem. It was launched globally in May this year with a singular vision to offer Smart TechLife For Every Different You,'' Dizo India CEO Abhilash Panda told PTI.

He added that the company started selling its products from June onwards, and within five months, Dizo has clocked over Rs 100 crore revenue in India.

''We got the maximum contribution from South (33 per cent) and East regions (25 per cent), followed by West and North regions...we witnessed an equally high demand from tier-III cities, which is a testament of a stronger Digital India and re-confirms that there is huge potential there,'' he said.

Among states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are top four contributors for Dizo, Panda said adding products like its smartwatch, earbuds and feature phones have seen tremendous response from consumers.

''It is a huge deal being accepted by more than a million happy consumers and that too within just 5 months of our entry into the market. It just goes to show how we Indians love a good product, are willing to give a chance to new brands and are totally up for experiments with technology, which were earlier beyond the reach of many,” he said.

Research firm Counterpoint, in a recent report, said Dizo had a good start and ''is close to making a mark in the Top 10 list''.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:52 PM IST