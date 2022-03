The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 6.07 per cent year-on-year in February 2022, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday showed.

The annual inflation rate in India increased to a 7-month high of 6.01 percent in January of 2022 from an upwardly revised 5.66 percent in December.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:11 PM IST