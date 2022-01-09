Consumer durables prices to rise by 5-10%

Prices for air conditioners and refrigerators have gone up in the new year, as consumer durables manufacturers pass on the impact of rising raw material costs and higher transportation costs to customers.

Home appliances such as washing machines may see a 5-10% price hike later this year. month or by March.

Companies such as Panasonic, LG, Haier have revised their prices upwards, while Sony, Hitachi, Godrej Appliances would take a call by the end of this quarter.

According to the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA),the industry is increasing prices from January to March by around 5-7%.

South Korean consumer electronics major LG stated that a constant hike in input raw material costs and logistics cost has been a concern

(With inpus from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:02 PM IST