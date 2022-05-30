e-Paper Get App

Consultation paper on crypto almost ready; to be submitted soon: DEA Secy

A global response is needed to deal with the challenges posed by crypto

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 04:25 PM IST
On the economy, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said despite the challenging environment, India would still be the fastest-growing large economy in the world. / Representational Image |

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Monday said a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies has been finalized and will be submitted soon.

A lot of consultation has been done from both domestic and other participants, Seth said on the sidelines of an event organized by the Finance Ministry.

He also said that a global response is needed to deal with the challenges posed by crypto.

On the economy, Seth said despite the challenging environment, India would still be the fastest-growing large economy in the world.

(With PTI inputs)

