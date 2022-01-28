Construction, operation of buildings responsible for 38% global emissions: WEF

Construction and operation of buildings are responsible for 38 per cent of global emissions and there is an urgent need for solutions to help accelerate decarbonisation of the urban-built environment to limit the global temperature rise to below 1.5°C, according to the World Economic Forum in a paper.

The paper, also noted that numerous technologies exist to help decarbonise the sector, but there is an urgent need to accelerate investment to implement these solutions at scale in cities.

The WEF stated that its ‘Net-Zero Carbon Cities Building Value Framework’ seeks to accelerate investment by overcoming these barriers.

The paper also cited examples, including of the Belgian real estate company Extensa using complementary solar and geothermal technologies to refurbish an old railway station in Brussels.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:27 PM IST