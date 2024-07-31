 Construction Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Will Be Completed By October 2025: Gadkari
Construction Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Will Be Completed By October 2025: Gadkari

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the Ministry has taken up the construction of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway including spurs in 53 packages having a length of 1,386 km.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways | PTI

The construction of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, India's longest Greenfield Expressway, will be completed by October, 2025, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the Ministry has taken up the construction of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway including spurs in 53 packages having a length of 1,386 km.

"As of June 2024, a total 26 packages have been completed," Gadkari said.

According to him, the physical progress of the work is 82 per cent complete and a cumulative length of 1,136 km has been constructed.

The corridor provides connectivity to major economic centers within Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The corridor provides connectivity to major economic centers within Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

"The revised scheduled completion date is October, 2025," he said.

The corridor provides connectivity to major economic centers within Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

As per the detailed project report (DPR), the impact includes reduction in distance from Delhi to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), in Mumbai by about 180 km and reduction in travel time of up to 50 per cent to the connected destinations.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said as on June 30, 2024, there are a total of 983 user fee plazas functional on National Highways.

