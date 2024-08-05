Confirm Seat On Trains? This New Initiative Will Bring Relief From Agony Of 'Waiting List': Report

The days of endlessly waiting for your train ticket to be confirmed might just be over as the Indian Railways are looking to assuage your concerns in the time to come.

Super App To Rescue

According to a report from Dainik Bhaskar, in order to reduce the apparent gap between supply and demand, the railways will allot confirmed tickets to everyone in December.

This, according to the report, would be made possible by the Indian Railway's 'Super App'.

In the first phase of this ambitious initiative, which will reportedly begin in December, these confirmed tickets will be made available on select five train routes. And these select routes would have a radius of 500 km.

The aim of the system would be to allot at least 90 per cent of those booking their tickets on the 'Super App'.

As per the same report, deliberations are going on the routes where the pilot phase will be implemented.

In all the popular trains running on selected tracks, another train will be run at an interval of one hour for confirmed seats. Those who were left out will get their confirmed seats on these additional trains.

This train's coaches will be assigned according to the category of people who have waiting tickets; that is, if more people have waiting tickets for sleepers, then this class of coaches will consist of more coaches.

Travel In AC With Sleeper Ticket

This train's coaches will be assigned according to the category of people who have waiting tickets; that is, if more people have waiting tickets for sleepers, then this class of coaches will consist of more coaches.



According to railway officials who spoke to the publication, this initiative will make waiting lists a thing of the past. In addition to this, users with a sleeper ticket will be able to travel in AC coaches when there are more AC coaches in the train. In this case, the passenger will not have to either buy a separate ticket or pay an additional fee for the AC ticket.