Complete strike at Coal India, Singareni mines: Trade unions

Kolkata: Trade unions on Tuesday claimed that production and dispatch came to a "complete halt" at the mines of Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, owing to the one-day strike against the Centre's decision to allow 100% FDI in coal mining.

Over half-a-million workers including contract labourers of state-run Coal India and Singareni Collieries observed the strike on Tuesday seeking withdrawal of the central government's move.

"All unions except BMS will be meeting shortly to intensify their movement. The strike was total with a complete halt in production, transportation and dispatch of coal from all mines -- Assam to Singareni," All India Coal Workers' Federation General Secretary D D Ramanandan said.

Ramendra Kumar, former MP and central committee president of the AITUC said that coal workers of all the subsidiaries of Coal India participated in the strike.

"The strike was successful. Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham union of SCCL has also supported the strike," Indian National Mineworkers' Federation (INMF) Secretary General SQ Zama said.

The coal behemoth accounts for nearly 80% of the total output of the dry fuel in the country.

Coal India officials said the estimated production loss due to the cease work could be "less than 1.5 million tonne though final data is not available".

"In Coal India, the attendance of workers in the first shift including that of administrative and executive employees was 30%," a CIL official said.