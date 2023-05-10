 Company directors will also be probed in money laundering cases as India updates laws
The updates are also triggered by an upcoming review by the Financial Action Task Force, which monitors money laundering and terror funding.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
During FY22, the Enforcement Directorate received more than 5,000 complaints of money laundering, and registered more than 1,100 cases, which is the highest ever for India. In the past year, even firms like leading smartphone maker Xiaomi have faced action over money laundering, for sending remittances abroad.

To crack down on rising violations, the government has strengthened the money laundering law by bringing company representatives and directors under its scope.

Updating laws to meet global standards

  • This means that directors, proxy nominee directors and secretaries, can also be probed in a money laundering case, since they help with the formation of a firm.

  • The inclusion of representatives is another step forward, after cost and work accountants as well as chartered accountants were brought under the purview of the anti-money laundering law.

  • Apart from the crackdown against money laundering, the updates are also triggered by an upcoming review by the Financial Action Task Force, which monitors money laundering and terror funding.

No one will be left out

  • According to a gazette notification issued on May 9, 2023, those who provide correspondence address and an office for a firm, can also be investigated under the law.

  • As the screws are being tightened to stop the flow of black money, those who act as trustees will also be pulled up in money laundering cases.

