Companies invested Rs 3,001 crore from 2016 to 2020 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

In the last five years, there have been a lot of changes in the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Under the leadership of Praful Patel, administrator of the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, there have been a lot of policy-level changes that were an advent of new growth in the region. Needless to say, the positive impact of it on investments and jobs.

Between 2016 and 2020, around 4,897 new industries were registered including 4,861 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and 36 large-scale industries. The industries have invested Rs 3,001 crore in this period, generating employment for over 75,000 individuals.



These figures are testimony of the UT administration’s focus on policies that ensure ease of doing business in a timely manner.



Initiatives that worked for the UT since 2016:

Industrial Policy, 2018 and 2021: New industrial policy was notified in 2018 to make UT a preferred industrial and investment destination. At present, the administration is working towards implementing the Industrial Policy, 2021 for increasing investment, incentivising production, maintaining sustained growth in productivity, enhancement of gainful employment, achievement of optimal utilisation of human resources, attaining international competitiveness, and transforming the UT into a major export hub.

Investment Promotion Scheme: The Investment Promotion Council (IPC) has disbursed subsidies worth Rs 29.20 crore to 88 industrial units between 2016 and 2020. This reflects the proactive approach of the administration.



Single Window Portal: This was developed to expedite the requests, permissions and interactions of industries with various departments.



Investment Facilitation Centre: This centre has been established to assist industries and to act as a point of single contact through which businesses can obtain information, complete necessary administrative procedures and gain handholding support to obtain different statutory compliances.

Export Promotion Scheme: UT-level committee and district-level committees for promoting exports, enhancing foreign exchange earnings, attracting investment for export production, and employment generation have been constituted. The Export Promotion Strategy of UT has been notified and published.

Expansion of Samay Sudhini Seva: Samay Sudhini Seva (SSS) has been expanded and 86 services have been added for the purpose of tracking and monitoring the status of applications and ensuring time-bound delivery of services to citizens with necessary provisions for penalties and grievances redressal.

Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprise (PM FME) scheme: PM formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprise (PMFME) scheme is being implemented. UT level approval committee and district level committees have been constituted for building capability of micro-enterprises, approval of subsidy and loan applications etc.

Business Reforms Action Plan: This plan comes under Ease of Doing Business and has been implemented with the aim of providing a conducive business environment by simplifying regulations. All suggested 301 UT level reforms have been implemented.

Reduction of regulatory compliances: The administration has initiated the reduction of regulatory compliances and aims to achieve a significant reduction in the compliance burden over the next three months. Registration under 44 labour laws has been merged into five and has been digitised.

SUGAMTA: It is a virtual marketplace developed by the administration, for domestic sellers and buyers of metal scrap (ferrous/non-ferrous), surplus stores, machinery, obsolete spares, vehicles, minerals, and agriculture and forest produce.

Parivahan Suvidha: To facilitate industries by streamlining transport services in the UT, an online transport facilitation portal has been developed. It intends to help consumers in doing business in a transparent and efficient manner.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:39 PM IST