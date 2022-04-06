Commodity price inflation hits construction activities; cost projected to rise for some time: JLL

The overall average cost increase in Mumbai is 10-12 percent according to a guidebook, ‘Construction Cost Guide Book’ launched by JLL today. Chennai is at the lower end of the cost spectrum against which the cost of Mumbai is 14 percent higher.

The price rise is largely attributable to corresponding higher prices of key construction materials like cement, reinforcement steel, structural steel, stones, and so on.

The guidebook throws light on the market trends, and the construction cost of real estate assets across major markets of India and includes a cost matrix representing different style and quality levels, and an analysis of market trends of the major building materials.

Investments in realty up 40%

The growth pattern in realty sector has experienced a sustained upswing, allowing the forecasts for 2022 to reach new heights. The industrial, residential, and warehousing sectors have seen a significant increase in investment, accounting for around 40 percent of overall investment this year, with total investment approaching Rs 370 billion. Simultaneously, commercial office spaces remained the most preferred asset type in real estate according to an analysis guidebook ‘Construction Cost Guide Book’.

For the past year, however, the built environment has remained heavily loaded with a price increase of major key construction materials, resulting in cost uncertainty on a major scale in the Indian construction industry.

Since Q1 2020, steel is up 45-47 percent to Rs 62,300/MT, copper also at 70-75 percent to Rs 745,000/MT, followed by aluminum at 55-50 percent to Rs 203,385/MT, PVC items by 80-90 percent to Rs 165,000/MT, and last, but not the least, fuel (primarily diesel) by a whopping 43-47 percent to about Rs 94 per liter.

12-15% hike rise in labour cost

The cost of labour too has risen 12-15 percent, besides the regular increase, due to the knock-on impact of COVID-19 protocols and its associated costs. This includes costs related to compliance to new protocols like RT-PCR tests, idle time until test results, increased accommodation space for the same amount of labour, quarantine facility, and sanitation measures. In addition to that, additional labour retention and transportation costs put together have contributed to the increase.

Some major reasons for this cost increase are rising raw material shortage, rising global material prices, steel, cement, aluminum, copper & PVC production challenges, logistic challenges, increasing fuel price to name a few. With the onset of the pandemic that resulted in a sudden slowdown in economic activities globally, it was amply evident that commodities would go through a period of market turbulence.

MV Harish, Managing Director, PDS, JLL India, said, "Going ahead, we see cost as one of the key drivers in real estate decisions. If you really see the overall project development and the project costs, materials almost account for close to 60 percent of the total construction cost and we have been seeing this material increase randomly. There has been a cost overrun on projects. Now, this is beyond the contingency inflation anticipated during the planning stage. The projects have been delayed in last two years due to COVID-19 and the current geopolitical scenario is also impacting this.”

Cost of building luxury residential apartments goes up

The average cost of construction for a luxury residential apartment in a high-rise building in Mumbai is Rs 5,975 per sq. ft, while in Delhi and Pune, the price would be 5,725 per sq. ft and 5,450 respectively, while in Hyderabad such a house would command Rs 5,300 per sq. ft.

Similarly, constructing a mid-rise luxury apartment will cost Rs 4,175 per sq. ft in Mumbai and Rs 4,000 per sq. ft in Delhi.

While constructing a medium-rise commercial building in Mumbai would cost Rs 3,675 per sq. ft, the price would be Rs 3,525 per sq. ft in Delhi and Rs 3,250 per sq. ft in Bangalore. Construction costs for a medium-rise commercial buildings in Hyderabad and Bangalore are almost at the same level.

Similarly, the construction cost for a high-rise commercial building in Mumbai is Rs 4,175/sq. ft, while it is Rs 3,975 per sq. ft and Rs 3,800 per sq. ft in Delhi and Pune. The cost of constructing a high-rise commercial property in Chennai is the lowest i.e. Rs 3,650 per sq. ft

Bangalore's cost in Q4 2019 is set at 100. These are based on the evaluation of awarded work orders in the given quarters. To say the least, and unparalleled in the previous six to eight months, however, this rise is projected to continue for some time, JLL said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:28 PM IST