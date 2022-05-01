Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 102.50, will cost Rs 2355.50 from today

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders were hiked by Rs 102.50 on Sunday. The cylinder will now cost Rs 2355.50, which was earlier priced at Rs 2253, reported news agency ANI.

Also, the cost of a 5-kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 655.

Earlier on April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas will now cost Rs 2,253. The commercial LPG price was previously increased by Rs 105 on March 1.

Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies, which include Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, are scheduled to organise more than 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country today to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas.

Apart from experience sharing, aimed at safe and sustained usage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the oil marketing companies will also make efforts to maximise customer enrolment.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a popular initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for social inclusion. Under the scheme, a free LPG connection is provided to every BPL household.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:29 AM IST