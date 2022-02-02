Commerce ministry to soon notify modified interest subsidy scheme: Secretary

The interest subsidy or equalisation scheme has been approved by the Cabinet and the commerce ministry will ''very'' soon notify the ''improved and modified'' scheme for the exporters' community, stated Commerce Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.

'The interest equalisation scheme has been approved by the cabinet. It is there, it is on and we will be notifying it very soon,'' stated Commerce Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam told reporters.

According to the Budget documents, Rs 2,621.5 crore has been allocated for 2022-23 for the scheme.

The secretary added that the scheme will be another shot in the arm for the exporters' community in addition to the huge arrears that the ministry released last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:04 PM IST