Commerce ministry echoes expectations of jewelers for lower import duty on gold

The upcoming budget in February will be in focus as the last one for the ruling Indian government as a global recession looms. Industry bodies as well as members of the RBI's monetary committee have spoken about their expectations and shared recommendations. Among them, the commerce ministry is eyeing a reduction of import duty on gold so that exports and manufacturing of jewellery receives a boost.

This follows a 15 per cent hike in import duty earlier this year with the focus on the current account deficit (CAD) as well as higher import of the gold. The addition of an agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC) at 2.5 per cent, will increase the effective gold customs duty to 15 per cent.

The commerce ministry has simply echoed the demand of the gem and jewellery industry in its recommendation to the finance ministry as a repair policy for jewelers. The sector also hopes for presumptive taxation for rough diamonds.

The industry feels that India could be a repair hub of the world, while the policy can push exports by $400 million.

With a thriving jewellery industry, India is the top gold importer globally, bringing in 800-900 tonnes of the yellow metal every year.