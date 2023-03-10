Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to chair startup advisory meet on Saturday March 4

e-Paper Get App
Goyal is expected to launch the Startup India Investor Connect portal, ideated by the council and co-developed by the department.

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
article-image

Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will chair the sixth meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council on March 11 here, an official statement said on Friday.

The council will deliberate upon matters crucial for the evolution of the Indian startup ecosystem and cover important topics like Tech Landscape and the Way Ahead, Innovation in Logistics, Making India the Global Skill Market, Innovation Hub, Women Entrepreneurship, Capacity Building for Domestic Capital and Thematic Seed Funds.

article-image

Expected to boost investment via tech

Goyal is expected to launch the Startup India Investor Connect portal, ideated by the council and co-developed by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT ) and SIDBI at this meeting.

The council was constituted to advise the government on measures required to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country resulting in sustainable economic growth and large-scale employment opportunities.

article-image

It includes members from concerned line Ministries, Departments and Organisations and non-official members, representing various stakeholders such as founders of successful startups and veterans who have grown and expanded companies in India.

