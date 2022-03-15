Comedienne Anu Menon joins Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad movement with a unique take on household equality

Anu Menon, a comedienne more famously known by her screen name Lola Kutty, surprised her fans by taking to social media to highlight gender inequality at home. To support the recently launched Ariel STL movement, Menon’s video shows her changing her name to Anil— her husband’s best friend, to prove a very important point.

Known for breaking stereotypes and addressing relevant questions about the society we live in through her innate sense of humour, Menon brought attention to gender inequality in the sharing of household chores through the video she posted on her social media handles after she saw laundry detergent brand Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad #See Equal film that deeply affected her.

Anu Menon said, “The recent #SeeEqual to #ShareTheLoad film by Ariel really got me thinking about the disparity in the division of household chores. The question that it raised stayed with me – if men can split the chores with their friends, roommates, brothers… then why not with their wives? Clearly, unconscious bias stemming from stereotypical gender roles comes in the way. So, in my own way, I want to fuel more conversations around this. And if changing my name to my husband’s best friend’s name can get the attention of men and has potential to bring about change, then why not?”

Ariel’s survey revealed that 80 percent women believe their partners know how to do household tasks but choose not to do them. The same men, who chose to take up household chores when living with other men, are not doing their share of work in the house with their wives. This ‘choice’ reflected a mindset arising from years of unconscious bias. Around 83 percent women felt that men don’t see women as equal when it comes to housework. Through its #ShareTheLoad campaign, Ariel is reminding families, that true equality is only reflected when domestic chores are shared.

Ariel launched the fifth edition of its long running #ShareTheLoad campaign with a #SeeEqual film on February 11, 2022.

