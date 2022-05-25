Comedian Vir Das turns entrepreneur with Fake It! beer

People living in Mumbai and Pune can order it online. /Vir Das | Twitter

Comedian, actor and musician Vir Das has announced his entry into entrepreneurship.

The 42-year-old has launched his own craft beer – Fake It, and he calls it The Happy Bear!

He tweeted about his venture:

I am a teetotaler, but Faaaakit! I am totally rooting for this marketing. Best of taste Vir.

The India beer market stood at a value of nearly Rs 371 billion in 2020. The industry is further expected to reach approximately INR 662 billion by 2026, exhibiting an estimated CAGR of about 9.2 percent during 2022-2027, according to expertmarketresearch.com.

“Our motto was to spread happiness. And, after a maybe stressful day, you might want to literally say Faaaak It and have a can of beer to unwind yourself. Also, we wanted the beer to be for everyone, far often brands tend to alienate beer drinkers like the younger demographics or even women, and we wanted this to be for everyone. The team at Great State Aleworks and I spent a good deal of time to find a flavour profile that can be enjoyed by all,” said Vir Das.



People living in Mumbai and Pune can order it online. Fake It will be available in pubs across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.