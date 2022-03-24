Colliers appoints Kanchana Krishnan as Managing Director, Chennai

Colliers today announced the appointment of Kanchana Krishnan as Managing Director, Chennai, with immediate effect. Krishnan is a highly seasoned real estate professional and one of the senior-most industry leaders in Chennai, it said.

Krishnan has close to two decades of experience in the commercial real estate industry in Chennai. In her long and illustrious career, Kanchana has advised some of the leading global occupiers, owners, and investors on their real estate strategies. She has held senior leadership roles at Knight Frank, Cushman & Wakefield, and most recently at JLL India, where she headed their office leasing, retail, and data centre businesses in the Chennai region along with leading the landlord representation business for India.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, said: “I am delighted to welcome Kanchana to Colliers and am confident that her track record, connections, and experience will help us become markets leaders in Chennai. Also, Kanchana is a ground-breaker in a traditionally male-dominated industry and increasing the number of women in leadership roles is a priority at Colliers. We are proud that we have onboarded a top-notch, high calibre, and passionate talent like Kanchana.”

Krishnan added: “We are at an exciting phase where real estate markets are witnessing a tectonic shift in the way we look at the built environment, and these shifts are going to shape the Indian real estate market like never before. I am very excited to be joining an enterprising team of experts at Colliers who truly believe in diversity and inclusion. My priorities will be to focus on improving market share and revenues and nurturing a high-performance ecosystem.”

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:00 AM IST