College Annex Building built by NBCC in AP Inaugurated

On 19th March 2021, Dr. G.R. Chintala, Chairman, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) inaugurated the College Annex Building in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh built by NBCC. Kurasala Kanna Babu, Minister for Agriculture and cooperation, Govt. of A.P.; Dr. A Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Vice- Chancellor, ANGRAU and dignitaries from various Govt. bodies along with A.K. Bhardwaj, SBG Head (AP & Telangana), NBCC and senior officials from NBCC were present during the event. The landmark project consists of 140 Rooms approximately that boasts of smart Classrooms, Laboratories, Staff Rooms etc. in a total built-up area of about 15,915 Sq.m. The company being a major implementing agency of the Govt. of India is currently executing various iconic projects such as academic buildings of Central/State Universities, IITs and IIMs across the nation.