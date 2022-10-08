Collection efficiency of Bandhan Bank goes up by 97% after excluding NPAs

Representational image |

Bandhan Bank on Saturday said its collection efficiency ratio (CER) increased to 97 per cent, excluding NPAs and including restructured accounts, at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The bank’s CER stood at 96 per cent at the end of the first quarter of the 2022-23 financial year.

Its collection efficiency ratio at the end of the July-September period of FY’23 for microlending increased to 95 per cent as compared to 94 per cent which it registered at the end of the previous quarter, a spokesperson of the private lender said.

The ratio for other advances stayed at 99 per cent both in the first and second quarters of FY’23.

As per the initial disclosures of the bank, loans and advances at the end of the second quarter stood at Rs 99,374 crore, reflecting a rise of 22 per cent year-on-year, while its total deposits increased by 21 per cent to Rs 99,365 crore at the end of September 2022 from Rs 81,898 crore in the similar period of the previous year.

CASA (current account, savings account) ratio at the end of the second quarter fell to 40.8 per cent as compared to 44.6 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

Retail to total deposits of the bank also declined to 74 per cent during the second quarter of the current financial year as compared to 84 per cent in the year-ago period.

Bulk deposits of the bank at the end of the September quarter increased to Rs 25,705 crore as against Rs 13,111 crore in the corresponding period last year, the spokesman said.

Retail deposits at the end of September 30, 2022, increased to Rs 73,660 crore from Rs 68,787 crore in the year-ago period.