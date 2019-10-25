Colgate-Palmolive Q2 net profit up 24%

New Delhi: FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) on Thursday reported a 24.31% increase in net profit at Rs 244.11 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 196.37 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, CPIL said.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,213.21 crore, up 4.53% from Rs 1,160.63 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

CPIL MD Ram Raghavan said:"Despite category headwinds in the current quarter, especially in rural and liquidity challenges in the market, we have reported a domestic net sales growth of 5% that in in line with our expectations."

CPIL's total expenses was at Rs 951.66 crore during the period as against Rs 878.29 crore, up 8.35%.