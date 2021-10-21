CoinSwitch Kuber appoints Krishna Hegde to drive expansion beyond crypto

CoinSwitch Kuber, crypto platform, has announced the appointment of Krishna Hegde to its leadership team as Senior Vice President – New Initiatives. Hegde will play a pivotal role in integrating crypto with traditional financial products on the platform to make CoinSwitch Kuber India’s preferred investment destination, it said in a press release.

An MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, where he was an Edward Tuck Scholar with Distinction, Hegde brings in rich experience in setting up new-age financial products in India. He has conceptualized, built and scaled several innovative offerings including Digital Gold — the de-facto mechanism for millions of young Indians to make their first gold investment, at Paytm, where he was a Senior Vice President. He also led a team to launch other successful offerings including Paytm Postpaid, among other lending and insurance products at the digital payments firm.

Most recently, Hegde served as Head of Strategy at Setu, where he launched an industry-first product that enabled easy and broad distribution of bank fixed deposits outside bank platforms. A BITS Pilani graduate, before moving to Indian fintech in 2016, Hegde served as the Managing Director & Head of Asia Credit Research for Barclays in Singapore.

Ashish Singhal, Co-founder & CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber, said, “We are in our growth phase and strive to build innovative financial products in crypto and beyond that make investments easier. We aim to bring financial well-being to every Indian and make money equal for all.”

Krishna Hegde, Senior Vice President – New Initiatives, said, “The Indian crypto industry is currently ripe for innovations and I am excited to join CoinSwitch Kuber, the leading and most valued crypto company in the country. I am excited to use my expertise to innovate on a variety of crypto and non-crypto products that bring CoinSwitch Kuber closer to our goal of enabling Indians to build wealth.”

In September, CoinSwitch Kuber raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), to become India’s most valued crypto Unicorn at a valuation of $1.9 billion. The company crossed 11 million registered users in a record 15 months and now plans to deliver diverse investment options to its growing customer base.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:54 PM IST