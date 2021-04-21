Coinbase hires Pankaj Gupta, former Google executive for India operations; announces major hiring plans

Pankaj Gupta, former Google executive, has joined Coinbase-the cryptocurrency exchange platform as its VP-Engineering and Site Lead, India. He made the announcement of his new job in a blogspot, where he said he will responsible for leading and building the company’s technology hub in India from scratch. He also mentioned the firm’s plan to hire ‘hundreds of employees’ across all levels in various role in the next one-two years.

The US-based Coinbase is planning to tap and develop India’s local talent-‘world class tech expertise’, said Gupta. “Specifically, the plan is to hire hundreds of employees across all levels in engineering, product management, UX design, research and program management within the next 1–2 years to build out a full tech hub in India. Together, we’ll work on some of the most interesting challenges spanning the full modern tech stack — including deep tech areas like blockchains, data engineering, infrastructure, machine learning and more,” he wrote in the blog.

The firm will also explore startup acquisitions and acquihires, Gupta wrote in the blogpost.

Coinbase made its debut in the US stock exchange NASDAQ this month with a valuation of $86 billion last week. According to news reports, in March, the company had said it would set up its base in and hire local talent.