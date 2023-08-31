Coforge Announces 14,240 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP | File photo

Coforge Limited on Thursday announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee has approved the allotment of 14,240 equity shares on today, having face value of Rs 10 each on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs 1,42,400.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has gone up to 611,21,503 equity shares of face value of Rs 10- each aggregating to Rs. 611,215,030.

We are in process of completing other formalities w.r.t issue and listing of the said shares and will file the necessary documents with the exchange shortly for seeking the listing and trading approvals, the company said through the filing.

Coforge Limited shares

The shares of Coforge Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm will be Rs 5,448, up by 2.83 percent.

