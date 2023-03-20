Coforge allots shares to employees under the ESOP scheme | Coforge

Coforge on Monday allocated 10,834 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The ESOP Allotment Committee approved the allocation of the shares worth Rs 10 under the Employee Stock Option Plan.

The company has received Share Application Money of account of said allotment amounting to Rs 1,08,340.

After this allotment the company's paid-up share capital increased to 610,87,080 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 aggregating to Rs 610,870,800.

Coforge shares

The shares of Coforge on Monday closed at Rs 3,768, down by 3.41 per cent.