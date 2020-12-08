Coffee Day appoints VG Siddhartha’s wife Malavika Hegde as new CEO a year after his suicide

New Delhi: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on Monday said Malavika Hegde, the wife of its late founder V G Siddhartha, has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

CDEL runs a chain of Cafe Coffee Day restaurants in India. "Malavika Hegde, Director of the company, has been appointed as CEO of the company with effect from 7th December 2020," CDEL said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board in a meeting held on Monday also approved appointment of C H Vasudhara Devi, Giri Devanur and Mohan Raghavendra Kondi as independent directors.

The appointment is for five years, effective from December 31, 2020. "This intimation also fulfils the requirement of appointing Woman Independent Director pursuant to SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018," it added.